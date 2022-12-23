Dr. Jonathan Lebowitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lebowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Lebowitz, MD
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Lebowitz, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Huntington, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.
Locations
Jonathan Louis Lebowitz MD PC29 Green St, Huntington, NY 11743 Directions (631) 424-0101
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Humana
- QualCare
- We do not accept health insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor, great experience highly recommended
About Dr. Jonathan Lebowitz, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1962561894
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Fdn
- Cleveland Clinic Fndn
- UMDNJ - University Hospital
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- Case Western Reserve University
