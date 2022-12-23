See All Plastic Surgeons in Huntington, NY
Dr. Jonathan Lebowitz, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (134)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jonathan Lebowitz, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Huntington, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.

Dr. Lebowitz works at Jonathan L Lebowitz MD in Huntington, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jonathan Louis Lebowitz MD PC
    29 Green St, Huntington, NY 11743 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 424-0101

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Huntington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Cancer
Benign Tumor
Breast Hypoplasia
Skin Cancer
Benign Tumor
Breast Hypoplasia

Treatment frequency



Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Lipodystrophy Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Humana
    • QualCare
    • We do not accept health insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 134 ratings
    Patient Ratings (134)
    5 Star
    (126)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Dec 23, 2022
    Great doctor, great experience highly recommended
    — Dec 23, 2022
    About Dr. Jonathan Lebowitz, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 41 years of experience
    • English
    • 1962561894
    Education & Certifications

    • Cleveland Clinic Fdn
    • Cleveland Clinic Fndn
    • UMDNJ - University Hospital
    • Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
    • Case Western Reserve University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jonathan Lebowitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lebowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lebowitz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lebowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lebowitz works at Jonathan L Lebowitz MD in Huntington, NY. View the full address on Dr. Lebowitz’s profile.

    134 patients have reviewed Dr. Lebowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lebowitz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lebowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lebowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

