Overview

Dr. Jonathan Lebowitz, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.



Dr. Lebowitz works at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, NJ with other offices in North Brunswick, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Renal Osteodystrophy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.