Dr. Jonathan Lebowitz, MD
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Lebowitz, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
Locations
Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School1 Robert Wood Johnson Pl, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (732) 235-4453
Dialysis Clinic Inc.105 N Center Dr, North Brunswick, NJ 08902 Directions (732) 940-4460
Ann Marie Linden303 George St, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (732) 937-4791
Rutgers-rwjuh125 Paterson St, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (732) 235-8871
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Lebowitz for many years and have nothing but good things to say. Not only is he extremely knowledgeable he is kind, compassionate and understanding. I’m not an easy patient but he understands me me and makes me very comfortable. I highly recommend him!
About Dr. Jonathan Lebowitz, MD
- Nephrology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1801860812
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Lebowitz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lebowitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lebowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lebowitz has seen patients for Renal Osteodystrophy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lebowitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Lebowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lebowitz.
