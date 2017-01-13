Dr. Jonathan Lawson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lawson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Lawson, MD
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Lawson, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Augusta, GA.
Dr. Lawson works at
Locations
-
1
Augusta University Medical Center1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-8623
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lawson?
Dr. Lawson has awesome bedside manner and a true heart for caring for his patients. He took extra time to explain health issues.
About Dr. Jonathan Lawson, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- English
- 1992933584
Education & Certifications
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lawson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lawson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lawson works at
Dr. Lawson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lawson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lawson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lawson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.