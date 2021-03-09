Dr. Jonathan Lam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Lam, MD
Dr. Jonathan Lam, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bethlehem, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus.
St. Luke's Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery - Bethlehem74 W Broad St, Bethlehem, PA 18018 Directions (484) 526-1260
St. Luke's Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery - Center Valley5415 Lanark Rd, Center Valley, PA 18034 Directions (484) 526-1260
- St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Geisinger Health Plan
What a fantastic surgeon. So nice as well as talented. Would recommend him to ANYONE! So pleased with my results. The office is also wonderful! Highly recommend!! And, of course, it lives up to St. Luke's mission!
About Dr. Jonathan Lam, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Lam has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lam accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Lam. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lam.
