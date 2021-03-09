Overview

Dr. Jonathan Lam, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bethlehem, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus.



Dr. Lam works at St. Luke's Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery - Bethlehem in Bethlehem, PA with other offices in Center Valley, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.