Dr. Jonathan Lackner, MD
Dr. Jonathan Lackner, MD is an Urology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Univ Of Nm Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Presbyterian Hospital and TriPoint Medical Center.
Albuquerque Urology Associates, PA610 BROADWAY BLVD NE, Albuquerque, NM 87102 Directions (505) 242-3991
Albuquerque Urology Associates PA4410 Irving Blvd NW Ste 300, Albuquerque, NM 87114 Directions (505) 242-3991
Jeffrey Siminovitch M.D. & Associates,Inc.9500 Mentor Ave Ste 370, Mentor, OH 44060 Directions (440) 946-4555
Albuquerque Urology Associates, PA201 Cedar St SE Ste 5660, Albuquerque, NM 87106 Directions (505) 242-3991Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
- Presbyterian Hospital
- TriPoint Medical Center
Dr. Lackner is one of the most skilled medical practitioners who have treated me in my 85 years on earth. He is generally on schedule with his office visits, and he conducts his examinations and procedures without unnecessary conversation. If you're looking for a friend, look somewhere else. If you're looking for a top line urologist, look no further.
- Urology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1699790857
- American College Of Surgeons
- University TX Health Science Center
- Univ Of Nm Sch Of Med
- University of California Davis Medical Center
- Urology
