Dr. Jonathan Lackner, MD is an Urology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Univ Of Nm Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Presbyterian Hospital and TriPoint Medical Center.



Dr. Lackner works at Albuquerque Urology Associates in Albuquerque, NM with other offices in Mentor, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.