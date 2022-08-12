Dr. Jonathan Kushi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kushi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Kushi, MD
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Kushi, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteopenia and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 7080 N Port Washington Rd, Milwaukee, WI 53217 Directions (414) 351-4009
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Since the first day I met Doctor Kushi, he has been absolutely everything a patient could dream of when going to see his doctor. He’s extremely careful in his diagnosis, caring to the point of calling to see how the meds are working in between visits. Doctor Kushi is a Doctor among Doctors! He has the oath of not only doing no harm but trying everything in his power to help, his patients. I’m so lucky to have found him to help me with my condition. I don’t know what I would I do as a patient and a human being without my extraordinary doctor. Doctor Kushi cares for the whole patient and his support system. I never imagined that I would see a doctor so incredibly thorough, ever in my lifetime. He’s definitely not interested in anything else but the well-being of his patients. I strongly recommend that if you have rheumatoid arthritis make the trip to Wisconsin. He’s worth every single car ride to get to see him. You can be sure that he’s the best!
About Dr. Jonathan Kushi, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Rheumatology
Dr. Kushi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kushi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kushi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kushi has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteopenia and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kushi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Kushi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kushi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kushi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kushi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.