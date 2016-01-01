Dr. Kung has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jonathan Kung, MD
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Kung, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Mount Sinai Doctors - Delancey Street104 Delancey St, New York, NY 10002 Directions (925) 286-1628
Harbor - University of California - Los Angeles Medical Center1000 W Carson St, Torrance, CA 90502 Directions (310) 222-2477
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jonathan Kung, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 10 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kung accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kung works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kung. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kung.
