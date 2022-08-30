Dr. Jonathan Kruh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kruh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Kruh, MD
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Kruh, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Elmhurst, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Flushing Hospital Medical Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Comprehensive Ophthalmology8305 GRAND AVE, Elmhurst, NY 11373 Directions (718) 429-0300
-
2
Vision NYC25 5th Ave Apt 1B, New York, NY 10003 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Flushing Hospital Medical Center
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Every one in office, were very good in what there job was, and all very kind!
About Dr. Jonathan Kruh, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1801191184
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts Eye Research and Surgery Institution
- New York Medical College
- Long Island Jewish Hosp
- NEW YORK MED COLL
- New York University
- Ophthalmology
