Dr. Jonathan Kruger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kruger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Kruger, MD
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Kruger, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Springfield, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Kruger works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Kaiser Permanente Springfield Pharmacy6501 Loisdale Ct, Springfield, VA 22150 Directions (703) 922-1185
-
2
Kaiser Permanente Capitol Hill Medical Center Radiology700 2nd St NE, Washington, DC 20002 Directions (202) 346-3675
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kruger?
About Dr. Jonathan Kruger, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1538220041
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kruger has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kruger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kruger works at
Dr. Kruger has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kruger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kruger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kruger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.