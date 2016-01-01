See All Ophthalmologists in Springfield, VA
Dr. Jonathan Kruger, MD

Ophthalmology
1 (1)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Dr. Jonathan Kruger, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Springfield, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Kruger works at Kaiser Permanente Springfield Pharmacy in Springfield, VA with other offices in Washington, DC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Kaiser Permanente Springfield Pharmacy
    6501 Loisdale Ct, Springfield, VA 22150 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 922-1185
    Kaiser Permanente Capitol Hill Medical Center Radiology
    700 2nd St NE, Washington, DC 20002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (202) 346-3675

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Farnsworth Lantern Test
Vision Screening
B-Scan Ultrasound
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
1.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(0)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Dr. Jonathan Kruger, MD

  • Ophthalmology
  • 38 years of experience
  • English
  • 1538220041
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
  • Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jonathan Kruger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kruger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Kruger has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Kruger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Kruger has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kruger.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kruger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kruger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

