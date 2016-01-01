Dr. Jonathan Kraut, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kraut is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Kraut, MD
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Kraut, MD is a Thoracic Oncology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Thoracic Oncology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from George Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center, Baptist Health Floyd and Baptist Health Louisville.
Locations
Novant Health Cancer Institute - Elizabeth (Thoracic Oncology)125 Queens Rd Ste 640, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 908-2308
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jonathan Kraut, MD
- Thoracic Oncology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- George Washington School Of Medicine
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Baptist Health Floyd
- Baptist Health Louisville
