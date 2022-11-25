Overview

Dr. Jonathan Kraus, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Saint Louis University / School of Medicine|St Louis Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Froedtert Hospital.



Dr. Kraus works at Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin in Milwaukee, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.