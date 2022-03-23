Overview

Dr. Jonathan Krant, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Marietta, OH. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins School Hygiene-Ph|University Of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with Selby General Hospital and Marietta Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Krant works at Memorial Health System in Marietta, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.