Dr. Jonathan Kopelovich, MD

Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
4 (7)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jonathan Kopelovich, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Complex Pediatric Otolaryngology. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland, Overlake Medical Center & Clinics, Swedish First Hill Campus and Swedish Issaquah Campus.

Dr. Kopelovich works at Bellevue Ear Nose & Throat Clinic in Bellevue, WA with other offices in Issaquah, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bellevue Ear Nose and Throat Clinic
    1231 116th Ave NE Ste 915, Bellevue, WA 98004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 454-3938
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Bellevue Ear Nose and Throat Clinic
    510 8th Ave NE Ste 310, Issaquah, WA 98029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 454-3938
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland
  • Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
  • Swedish First Hill Campus
  • Swedish Issaquah Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Otitis Media
Sleep Apnea
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Otitis Media
Sleep Apnea
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)

Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
Breathing Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Chronic Ear Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Velopharyngeal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 05, 2020
    Amazing doctor! I had my son's tonsillectomy with him. He did a thorough job diagnosing, explaining procedure, was patient through out. We found his knowledge to be solid and results after surgery were very promising.
    — Jul 05, 2020
    About Dr. Jonathan Kopelovich, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1023218617
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Colorado At Denver
    Internship
    • University Of Iowa Hospital and Clinics
    Medical Education
    • JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Pennsylvania
    Board Certifications
    • Complex Pediatric Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
