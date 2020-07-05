Overview

Dr. Jonathan Kopelovich, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Complex Pediatric Otolaryngology. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland, Overlake Medical Center & Clinics, Swedish First Hill Campus and Swedish Issaquah Campus.



Dr. Kopelovich works at Bellevue Ear Nose & Throat Clinic in Bellevue, WA with other offices in Issaquah, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.