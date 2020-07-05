Dr. Jonathan Kopelovich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kopelovich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Kopelovich, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Kopelovich, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Complex Pediatric Otolaryngology. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland, Overlake Medical Center & Clinics, Swedish First Hill Campus and Swedish Issaquah Campus.
Dr. Kopelovich works at
Locations
Bellevue Ear Nose and Throat Clinic1231 116th Ave NE Ste 915, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 454-3938Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Bellevue Ear Nose and Throat Clinic510 8th Ave NE Ste 310, Issaquah, WA 98029 Directions (425) 454-3938Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland
- Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
- Swedish First Hill Campus
- Swedish Issaquah Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing doctor! I had my son's tonsillectomy with him. He did a thorough job diagnosing, explaining procedure, was patient through out. We found his knowledge to be solid and results after surgery were very promising.
About Dr. Jonathan Kopelovich, MD
- Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1023218617
Education & Certifications
- University of Colorado At Denver
- University Of Iowa Hospital and Clinics
- JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV
- University of Pennsylvania
- Complex Pediatric Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Kopelovich has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kopelovich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kopelovich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kopelovich. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kopelovich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kopelovich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kopelovich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.