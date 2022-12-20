Dr. Jonathan Koning, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koning is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Koning, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Koning, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Carrollton, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.
Dr. Koning works at
Locations
Southwest Spine Center2710 N Josey Ln Ste 301, Carrollton, TX 75007 Directions (214) 483-3550Monday9:00am - 7:00pmTuesday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
ReGen Pain Management200 N Carrier Pkwy Ste 101, Grand Prairie, TX 75050 Directions (469) 252-4777
ReGen Pain Management6957 W Plano Pkwy Ste 2300, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (469) 252-4777Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Head & Spine Institute of Texas LLC5550 Warren Pkwy Ste 110, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (469) 252-4777Monday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Each time I have gone the few have listened and addressed my needs. When I reach out to the office, they usually respond within a few hours. I do not have any complaints. They have been the best pain specialists I have worked with.
About Dr. Jonathan Koning, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1710216841
Education & Certifications
- University of Toledo Medical Center
- University of Nebraska Medical Center
- Maricopa Medical Center, Phoenix, AZ
- Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med
- La Sierra University, Riverside, Ca
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Koning has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Koning accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koning has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koning has seen patients for Back Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koning on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
212 patients have reviewed Dr. Koning. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koning.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koning, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koning appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.