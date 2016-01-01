Dr. Jonathan Kolitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kolitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Kolitz, MD
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Kolitz, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Yale School of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Kolitz works at
Locations
-
1
The Monter Cancer Institute450 Lakeville Rd, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 734-8970
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jonathan Kolitz, MD
- Hematology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1770653115
Education & Certifications
- Meml Sloan Kettering Can Ct
- Mem Sloan-Kettering Cancer Ctr, Hematology/Oncology North Shore Univ Hosp, Internal Medicine
- North Shore University Hospital
- Yale School of Medicine
- Columbia University
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Kolitz has seen patients for Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Reticulosarcoma, Lymphoma and Large-Cell, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kolitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kolitz speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kolitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0.
