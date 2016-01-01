See All Hematologists in New Hyde Park, NY
Hematology
Dr. Jonathan Kolitz, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Yale School of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.

Dr. Kolitz works at The Monter Cancer Institute in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Reticulosarcoma, Lymphoma and Large-Cell along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    The Monter Cancer Institute
    450 Lakeville Rd, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 (516) 734-8970

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Long Island Jewish Medical Center
  North Shore University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Reticulosarcoma
Lymphoma, Large-Cell
    Aetna
    Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareSource
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    Community Health Choice
    Coventry Health Care
    EmblemHealth
    Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Fidelis Care
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    Health Net
    Healthfirst
    HealthPlus
    HealthPlus Amerigroup
    Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    Humana
    Husky Health
    inHealth
    INTotal Health
    Locals (any local)
    MagnaCare
    Medicaid
    Midwest Health Plan
    Molina Healthcare
    MultiPlan
    MVP Health Care
    Oxford Health Plans
    Peach State Health Plan
    Simply Healthcare Plans
    Staywell (Wellcare)
    UnitedHealthCare
    Wellcare of Georgia

    About Dr. Jonathan Kolitz, MD

    Hematology
    43 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1770653115
    Education & Certifications

    Meml Sloan Kettering Can Ct
    Mem Sloan-Kettering Cancer Ctr, Hematology/Oncology North Shore Univ Hosp, Internal Medicine
    North Shore University Hospital
    Yale School of Medicine
    Columbia University
    Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jonathan Kolitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kolitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kolitz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kolitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kolitz works at The Monter Cancer Institute in New Hyde Park, NY. View the full address on Dr. Kolitz’s profile.

    Dr. Kolitz has seen patients for Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Reticulosarcoma, Lymphoma and Large-Cell, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kolitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kolitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kolitz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kolitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kolitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

