Dr. Jonathan Kolakowski, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Kolakowski, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL.
Dr. Kolakowski works at
Locations
Clarity Clinic1 E Superior St Ste 306, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 754-9404
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr. K! He’s very empathetic & will work hard to advocate for his patients to help them & advocate for them. His humane & inclusive approach also means a lot to me.
About Dr. Jonathan Kolakowski, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1710232889
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kolakowski has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kolakowski accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kolakowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kolakowski works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kolakowski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kolakowski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kolakowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kolakowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.