Overview

Dr. Jonathan Koelle, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in La Mesa, CA. They completed their residency with University Ca San Diego Med Center



Dr. Koelle works at Psychiatric Centers San Diego in La Mesa, CA with other offices in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.