Dr. Jonathan Koelle, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Koelle, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in La Mesa, CA. They completed their residency with University Ca San Diego Med Center
Dr. Koelle works at
Locations
1
Psychiatric Centers At San Diego4700 Spring St Ste 220, La Mesa, CA 91942 Directions (619) 667-3380
2
Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital7850 Vista Hill Ave, San Diego, CA 92123 Directions (858) 278-4110
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Sharp Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jonathan Koelle, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, French
- 1609803824
Education & Certifications
- University Ca San Diego Med Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Koelle has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Koelle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koelle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koelle speaks French.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Koelle. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koelle.
