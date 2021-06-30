Overview

Dr. Jonathan Klonsky, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Syosset, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital, North Shore University Hospital Syosset and Plainview Hospital.



Dr. Klonsky works at Greenpoint Medical Services in Syosset, NY with other offices in Plainview, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.