Dr. Jonathan Kletz, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF STRAIGHT CHIROPRACTIC and is affiliated with UT Health Athens.



Dr. Kletz works at Liz Chapek, D.O. in Dallas, TX with other offices in Gun Barrel City, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Nail Avulsion and Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.