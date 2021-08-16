Overview

Dr. Jonathan Klein, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY.



Dr. Klein works at Brooklyn Premier Cardiology PC in New Hyde Park, NY with other offices in Manhasset, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Appendicitis, Intestinal Obstruction and Abdominoplasty along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.