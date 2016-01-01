Dr. Jonathan Kistler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kistler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Kistler, MD
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Kistler, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in El Cajon, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED.
Dr. Kistler works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Heartland Wellness Recovery Center460 N Magnolia Ave Ste 110, El Cajon, CA 92020 Directions (619) 440-5133
-
2
Maria Sardinas Wellness/Recovry1465 30th St Ste K, San Diego, CA 92154 Directions (619) 428-1000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kistler?
About Dr. Jonathan Kistler, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1033161740
Education & Certifications
- DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kistler accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kistler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kistler works at
Dr. Kistler has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kistler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kistler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kistler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.