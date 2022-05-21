Dr. Jonathan King, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. King is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan King, MD
Overview
Dr. Jonathan King, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Coeur D Alene, ID. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Kootenai Health.
Dr. King works at
Locations
-
1
Orthopedic Surgery Sports Medcn850 W Ironwood Dr Ste 202, Coeur D Alene, ID 83814 Directions (208) 664-2175Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Kootenai Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. King?
I appreciated the time Dr. King spent with me reviewing my shoulder concerns. He gave me alternative treatments to try before needing any surgery which have already made a huge difference in the discomfort I was having. I would highly recommend Dr. King and will definitely use him if I require surgery in the future.
About Dr. Jonathan King, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1326034430
Education & Certifications
- Kerlan-Jobe Orthopedic Foundation
- Loma Linda University Hospital-Orthopedic Surgery
- Loma Linda University Hospital--General Surgery
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- Hope College
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. King has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. King accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. King has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. King works at
36 patients have reviewed Dr. King. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. King.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. King, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. King appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.