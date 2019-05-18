Dr. Jonathan King, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. King is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan King, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jonathan King, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Chesterfield, MI. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital.
Dr. King works at
Locations
-
1
Great Lakes Foot&Ankle Speclts32743 23 Mile Rd Ste 110, Chesterfield, MI 48047 Directions (586) 725-3444
-
2
Great Lakes Foot&Ankle Speclts43900 Garfield Rd Ste 140, Clinton Township, MI 48038 Directions (586) 228-1370
-
3
Great Lakes Foot & Ankle Institute, Chesterfield, MI4014 River Rd Ste 2, East China, MI 48054 Directions (810) 326-3590
-
4
Great Lakes Foot&Ankle Speclts4190 24th Ave Ste 104, Fort Gratiot, MI 48059 Directions (810) 989-7712
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr King was so gentle, professional and knowledgable. The best....I did not wait in the reception or clinical room at all! Plus I called on Thursday for appointment and he saw me on Friday. Dr. King explained X-Ray to me and further treatment. Office is clean and well organized.
About Dr. Jonathan King, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1174779441
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hlth System
- Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. King has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. King accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. King has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
