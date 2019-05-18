Overview

Dr. Jonathan King, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Chesterfield, MI. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital.



Dr. King works at Great Lakes Foot&Ankle Speclts in Chesterfield, MI with other offices in Clinton Township, MI, East China, MI and Fort Gratiot, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Achilles Tendinitis and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.