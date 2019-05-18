See All Podiatric Surgeons in Chesterfield, MI
Dr. Jonathan King, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
5 (76)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jonathan King, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Chesterfield, MI. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital.

Dr. King works at Great Lakes Foot&Ankle Speclts in Chesterfield, MI with other offices in Clinton Township, MI, East China, MI and Fort Gratiot, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Achilles Tendinitis and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Great Lakes Foot&Ankle Speclts
    32743 23 Mile Rd Ste 110, Chesterfield, MI 48047 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 725-3444
    Great Lakes Foot&Ankle Speclts
    43900 Garfield Rd Ste 140, Clinton Township, MI 48038 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 228-1370
    Great Lakes Foot & Ankle Institute, Chesterfield, MI
    4014 River Rd Ste 2, East China, MI 48054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (810) 326-3590
    Great Lakes Foot&Ankle Speclts
    4190 24th Ave Ste 104, Fort Gratiot, MI 48059 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (810) 989-7712

Hospital Affiliations
  • Ascension Saint John Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Plantar Fasciitis
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Plantar Fasciitis

Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Laxity Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Midfoot Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Disorders Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 76 ratings
    Patient Ratings (76)
    5 Star
    (71)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    May 18, 2019
    Dr King was so gentle, professional and knowledgable. The best....I did not wait in the reception or clinical room at all! Plus I called on Thursday for appointment and he saw me on Friday. Dr. King explained X-Ray to me and further treatment. Office is clean and well organized.
    About Dr. Jonathan King, DPM

    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    • English
    • 1174779441
    Education & Certifications

    • Henry Ford Hlth System
    • Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jonathan King, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. King is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. King has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. King has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. King has seen patients for Achilles Tendinitis and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. King on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    76 patients have reviewed Dr. King. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. King.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. King, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. King appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

