Dr. Jonathan Kim, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
5 (130)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Jonathan Kim, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Tomball, TX. They completed their fellowship with University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center

Dr. Kim works at Houston Fertility Institute in Tomball, TX with other offices in Cypress, TX and Katy, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Houston Fertility Institute
    610 LAWRENCE ST, Tomball, TX 77375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 317-4188
  2. 2
    Houston Fertility Institute
    21216 Northwest Fwy Ste 580, Cypress, TX 77429 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 805-3468
  3. 3
    Houston Fertility Institute
    23920 Katy Fwy Ste 400, Katy, TX 77494 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 317-4187

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
  • HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
  • Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chlamydia Infection Screening
Rh Incompatibility Screening
Vaginosis Screening
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Rh Incompatibility Screening
Vaginosis Screening

Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Fluid Contrast Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
In Vitro Fertilization Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal Birth After Cesarean (VBAC) Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Patient Ratings (130)
    5 Star
    (119)
    4 Star
    (8)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 02, 2022
    Dr Kim provided excellent care. We had many challenges, but he always offered support ands guidance. I am very confident in his care.
    About Dr. Jonathan Kim, MD

    Specialties
    • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1740483288
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
    Residency
    • University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jonathan Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kim has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    130 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

