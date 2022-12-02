Dr. Jonathan Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Kim, MD
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Kim, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Tomball, TX. They completed their fellowship with University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dr. Kim works at
Locations
-
1
Houston Fertility Institute610 LAWRENCE ST, Tomball, TX 77375 Directions (281) 317-4188
-
2
Houston Fertility Institute21216 Northwest Fwy Ste 580, Cypress, TX 77429 Directions (281) 805-3468
-
3
Houston Fertility Institute23920 Katy Fwy Ste 400, Katy, TX 77494 Directions (281) 317-4187
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
- HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
- Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kim provided excellent care. We had many challenges, but he always offered support ands guidance. I am very confident in his care.
About Dr. Jonathan Kim, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- English
- 1740483288
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
