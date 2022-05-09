Dr. Jonathan Kelling, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kelling is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Kelling, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Kelling, MD is an Interventional Spine Medicine Specialist in Murrieta, CA. They specialize in Interventional Spine Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta.
Dr. Kelling works at
Locations
Murrieta38860 Sky Canyon Dr Bldg A, Murrieta, CA 92563 Directions (951) 375-7972
Hospital Affiliations
- Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr. Kelling by my orthopedic surgeon for arthritis pain in my neck. He was able to substantially reduce the pain after just a few visits. Nice caring office.
About Dr. Jonathan Kelling, MD
- Interventional Spine Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Loma Linda MC
- Arrowhead Reg Med Ctr
- Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med
- University Of California, Santa Barbara
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
