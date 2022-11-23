See All Plastic Surgeons in Hoboken, NJ
Dr. Jonathan Keith, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (20)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
Dr. Jonathan Keith, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Hoboken, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset, Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and University Hospital.

Dr. Keith works at East Coast Advanced Plastic Surgery in Hoboken, NJ with other offices in Livingston, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    East Coast Advanced Plastic Surgery
    79 Hudson St Ste 203, Hoboken, NJ 07030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 597-6462
    East Coast Advanced Plastic Surgery
    200 S Orange Ave # AVENUE3, Livingston, NJ 07039 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 597-6499

Hospital Affiliations
  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
  • University Hospital

Breast Reconstruction
Nipple Reconstruction
Breast Augmentation
Breast Reconstruction
Nipple Reconstruction
Breast Augmentation

Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Repair (Palatoplasty) Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Repair of Pigmentation Defect Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 20 ratings
Patient Ratings (20)
5 Star
(14)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(5)
Nov 23, 2022
It's been a week after my phallo surgery with dr. keith. he's great and the surgery went without a hitch. his bedside manner is kind and respectful and he clearly knows what he's doing. however the communication from the office staff has been frustrating. they're all sweet people, no one has been mean. but while I knew a graft surgery was happening ~3-4 weeks after the initial surgery, I was only told the date it was scheduled (*for* me) *after* the initial surgery had finished. as well I keep getting new information last minute. I found out yesterday I need medical clearance for this 2nd surgery (2 weeks from now) also. my pre-op is tomorrow and I found this out today. if I'd known this before the 1st surgery I could've been more prepared. the receptionist acknowledged it was annoying and said they're not always like this but it's frustrating to have things sprung on me. my surgery results really do look great and they did a fine job taking care of me in the hospital. still...
About Dr. Jonathan Keith, MD

  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Education & Certifications

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jonathan Keith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Keith has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Keith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

20 patients have reviewed Dr. Keith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keith.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

