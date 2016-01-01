Dr. Jonathan Keeling, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keeling is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Keeling, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Keeling, DO is a dermatologist in Lexington, KY. He currently practices at Lexington Clinic. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Keeling is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
1
Lexington Clinic120 N Eagle Creek Dr Ste 360, Lexington, KY 40509 Directions (859) 258-5270
2
Tulsa Dermatology Clinic540 Medical Oaks Ave, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (800) 555-1212
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
About Dr. Jonathan Keeling, DO
- Dermatology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1770605172
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Dermatology
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Keeling?
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Keeling has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Keeling accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Keeling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Keeling has seen patients for Warts, Itchy Skin and Excision of Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Keeling on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Keeling. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keeling.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keeling, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keeling appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.