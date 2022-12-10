Overview

Dr. Jonathan Katz, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Buford, GA. They graduated from Medical College of Virginia and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Forsyth.



Dr. Katz works at Academy Orthopedics in Buford, GA with other offices in Duluth, GA and Cumming, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Wrist Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.