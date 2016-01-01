Overview

Dr. Jonathan Kase, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cuyahoga Falls, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital, Akron General Medical Center, Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center and Medina Hospital.



Dr. Kase works at Western Reserve Physicians Inc in Cuyahoga Falls, OH with other offices in Wadsworth, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Hip Sprain, Bursitis and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.