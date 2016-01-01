See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Lexington, KY
Dr. Jonathan Kark, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. 

Dr. Kark works at UK HealthCare in Lexington, KY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    UK Healthcare -Hip & Knee Replacement
    125 E Maxwell St Ste 201, Lexington, KY 40508

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English
    • 1902225386
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kark has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kark.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kark, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kark appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

