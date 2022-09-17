Dr. Jonathan Kantor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kantor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Kantor, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Kantor, MD is a Dermatologist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Jacksonville Office3 Shircliff Way, Jacksonville, FL 32204 Directions (904) 342-7764Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Saint Augustine Office1301 Plantation Island Dr S, St Augustine, FL 32080 Directions (904) 342-7764
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- QualCare
- Tricare
- Union Pacific Railroad Employee Health Systems
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very personable. Cared about my outcome.
About Dr. Jonathan Kantor, MD
- Dermatology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Dutch, French, German and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Pennsylvania Hospital of The University of Pa Health System
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Pennsylvania Hospital Of University of Pennsylvania Health System
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kantor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kantor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kantor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kantor has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Actinic Keratosis and Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kantor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kantor speaks Dutch, French, German and Spanish.
73 patients have reviewed Dr. Kantor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kantor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kantor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kantor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.