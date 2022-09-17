Overview

Dr. Jonathan Kantor, MD is a Dermatologist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital.



Dr. Kantor works at North Florida OB/GYN in Jacksonville, FL with other offices in St Augustine, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Actinic Keratosis and Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.