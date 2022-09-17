See All Dermatologists in Jacksonville, FL
Dermatology
Dr. Jonathan Kantor, MD is a Dermatologist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital.

Dr. Kantor works at North Florida OB/GYN in Jacksonville, FL with other offices in St Augustine, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Actinic Keratosis and Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Jacksonville Office
    3 Shircliff Way, Jacksonville, FL 32204 (904) 342-7764
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saint Augustine Office
    1301 Plantation Island Dr S, St Augustine, FL 32080 (904) 342-7764

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Actinic Keratosis
Skin Cancer
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Careplus
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • QualCare
    • Tricare
    • Union Pacific Railroad Employee Health Systems
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Sep 17, 2022
    Very personable. Cared about my outcome.
    Ruth Ann Fielding — Sep 17, 2022
    About Dr. Jonathan Kantor, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    • 21 years of experience
    • English, Dutch, French, German and Spanish
    • 1326038886
    Education & Certifications

    • Pennsylvania Hospital of The University of Pa Health System
    • University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
    • Pennsylvania Hospital Of University of Pennsylvania Health System
    • Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jonathan Kantor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kantor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kantor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kantor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kantor has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Actinic Keratosis and Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kantor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Kantor speaks Dutch, French, German and Spanish.

    73 patients have reviewed Dr. Kantor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kantor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kantor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kantor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

