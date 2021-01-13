See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Boca Raton, FL
Dr. Jonathan Kamerlink, MD

Interventional Pain Medicine
3.5 (29)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jonathan Kamerlink, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Rush University and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.

Dr. Kamerlink works at Florida Spine Associates in Boca Raton, FL with other offices in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Florida Spine Associates - Boca Raton
    670 Glades Rd Ste 200, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 495-9511
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Florida Spine Associates - Ft. Lauderdale
    1414 SE 3rd Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 495-9511
  3. 3
    Florida Spine Associates - West Boca
    7200 Camino Real Ste 104, Boca Raton, FL 33433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 495-9511

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Boca Raton Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anesthesia
Back Pain
Cervical Radiculopathy
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain Management
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Epidural Steroid Injections
Facet Joint Pain
Headache
Herniated Disc
Low Back Pain
Lumbar Disc Degeneration
Lumbar Herniated Disc
Lumbar Radiculopathy
Migraine
Neck Pain
Nerve Blocks
Osteoarthritis
Pain Management
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Pinched Nerve in Back
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spinal Stenosis
    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 13, 2021
    I went to Sr. Kamerlink because of back pain that went right down the sciatic nerve in my legs. He recommended an MRI and then explained in detail what my problem was. His bedside manner was wonderful and his staff extremely friendly. His office was very calming, not like the “epidural factory” atmosphere of my last doctor. I would wholeheartedly recommend Dr. Kamerlink to others in pain.
    Marge Carty — Jan 13, 2021
    About Dr. Jonathan Kamerlink, MD

    Specialties
    • Interventional Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1245462670
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Beth Israel-Deaconess Med Ctr/Harvard Med Sch
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Saint Francis Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Rush University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Board Certifications
