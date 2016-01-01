Dr. Jonathan Kahn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kahn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Kahn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Kahn, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Northwestern U Med and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Kahn works at
Locations
-
1
Madison Ophthalmology161 Madison Ave Rm 5SE, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 448-0101
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kahn?
About Dr. Jonathan Kahn, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1457508731
Education & Certifications
- New England Eye Ctr Tufts U
- NYU Medical Center
- Evanston Hospital
- Northwestern U Med
- University Of Penn
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kahn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kahn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kahn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kahn works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kahn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kahn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kahn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kahn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.