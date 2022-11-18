See All Cardiologists in Delray Beach, FL
Dr. Jonathan Kahan, MD

Cardiology
4 (11)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Jonathan Kahan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They graduated from RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / FATHER MULLER'S MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Delray Medical Center.

Dr. Kahan works at Tenet Florida Physician Services - South FL Heart Institute in Delray Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypotension and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    South Florida Heart Institute
    5035 Via Delray, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 637-0500
    Delray Beach Tower Office
    5352 Linton Blvd Ste 100, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 637-0500

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Delray Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypotension
Heart Disease
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Hypotension
Heart Disease
Mitral Valve Regurgitation

Hypotension Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Prinzmetal Angina Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 18, 2022
    Met dr Kahan for the first time and felt very comfortable with him being my doctor and I trust him he took his time asked a lot of questions about my health history no rush whatsoever
    ORP — Nov 18, 2022
    About Dr. Jonathan Kahan, MD

    • Cardiology
    • English
    • 1902110679
    Education & Certifications

    • RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / FATHER MULLER'S MEDICAL COLLEGE
    • Cardiovascular Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jonathan Kahan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kahan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kahan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kahan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kahan works at Tenet Florida Physician Services - South FL Heart Institute in Delray Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Kahan’s profile.

    Dr. Kahan has seen patients for Hypotension and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kahan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Kahan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kahan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kahan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kahan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

