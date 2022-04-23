Dr. Jonathan Joseph, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Joseph is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Joseph, MD
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Joseph, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Lafayette General Surgical Hospital and Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center.
Joseph & Swan Eye Center214 Southcity Pkwy Ste 101, Lafayette, LA 70503 Directions (337) 981-6430
Bohn & Joseph Eye Center A Professional Medical Corp.609 Guilbeau Rd, Lafayette, LA 70506 Directions (337) 981-6430
Hospital Affiliations
- Lafayette General Surgical Hospital
- Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Lifecare
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Gilsbar 360
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Verity Healthnet
Ratings & Reviews
I saw an ophthalmologist 1-2 years ago. His equipment is stuck in the 1980s. The dr also didn't take me seriously. Dr. Joseph is the opposite. Top of the line equipment, great staff and he's the best. He called me last night regarding my surgery to ask if all's ok and if I had any questions. I'm not used to Doctors calling. It gave me even more confidence in Dr. Joseph. My eyesight is 20/20 in my left eye. I haven't had 20/20 since about 11 or 12.
About Dr. Jonathan Joseph, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1285637645
Education & Certifications
- Charity-Lsu Eye Ctr
- U Med Ctr
- La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
- University Of Louisiana At Lafayette
- Ophthalmology
