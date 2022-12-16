Dr. Jonathan Jonisch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jonisch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Jonisch, MD
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Jonisch, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and North Shore University Hospital Syosset.
Dr. Jonisch works at
Locations
-
1
Long Island Vitreoretinal Consultants600 Northern 2 Fl Blvd Ste 216, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 466-0390
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
- North Shore University Hospital Syosset
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jonisch?
He made me feel confident when he started to talk to me. I left there knowing that this doctor knew what he was doing. And let me tell you, that does wonders!!
About Dr. Jonathan Jonisch, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1467613216
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jonisch has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jonisch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jonisch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jonisch works at
Dr. Jonisch has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Macular Edema and Retinal Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jonisch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
97 patients have reviewed Dr. Jonisch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jonisch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jonisch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jonisch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.