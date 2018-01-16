Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jonathan Jondy Cohen, MD
Dr. Jonathan Jondy Cohen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Modesto, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Tulane U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Doctors Medical Center Modesto.
Valley Orthopedic Bone and Joint609 E Orangeburg Ave Ste 201, Modesto, CA 95350 Directions (209) 572-3224Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Doctors Medical Center Modesto
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Dr. Cohen saved my life. I can walk again. I thank god for him everyday. He gave me my life back. Thank you...
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- Kerlan-Jobe Orth Clin
- Tulane U
- Tulane U, School of Medicine
- Reed College
- Orthopedic Surgery
