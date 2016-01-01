See All General Surgeons in Washington, DC
Dr. Jonathan Johnson, MD

General Surgery
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jonathan Johnson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Washington, DC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Johnson works at WOUND CARE CONSULTANTS LLC in Washington, DC with other offices in Vienna, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Wound Care Consultants LLC
    2112 F St NW Ste 804, Washington, DC 20037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (202) 516-6324
  2. 2
    Internal Medicine Practice PC
    8233 Old Courthouse Rd Ste 170, Vienna, VA 22182 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 544-7249

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Cancer
Burn Injuries
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Breast Cancer
Burn Injuries
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)

    About Dr. Jonathan Johnson, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1992953749
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

