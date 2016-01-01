Dr. Jonathan Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Johnson, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They graduated from FORT WAYNE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.
Dr. Johnson works at
Locations
-
1
Rochester - Cardiology200 1st St SW Ste 2, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 218-8044
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Johnson?
About Dr. Jonathan Johnson, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- Male
- 1285648899
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic Rochester
- Mary Fletcher Hospital
- FORT WAYNE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Pediatric Cardiology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
