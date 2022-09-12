Dr. Jonathan Jeffery, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jeffery is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Jeffery, DDS
Dr. Jonathan Jeffery, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Oklahoma City, OK.
Pepper Tree Dental6420 NW Expressway, Oklahoma City, OK 73132 Directions (405) 442-4568Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Jeffery?
I was very pleased and satisfied with Dr. Jeffery. He answered all my questions as well as providing a lot of additional instruction. He was professional as well as personable.
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1013067826
Dr. Jeffery has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffery accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Jeffery using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Jeffery has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Jeffery. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jeffery.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jeffery, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jeffery appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.