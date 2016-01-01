Dr. Christian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jayanth Christian, DDS
Dr. Jayanth Christian, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Enid, OK.
Dr. Christian works at
Aspen Dental3521 W Owen K Garriott Rd, Enid, OK 73703 Directions (580) 540-3580
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Dentistry
- English
- 1376080242
Dr. Christian accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Christian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Christian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Christian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Christian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Christian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.