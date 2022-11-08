Overview

Dr. Jonathan Israel, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Hillcrest Hospital South, Hillcrest Medical Center and Oklahoma State University Medical Center.



Dr. Israel works at Utica Park Clinic in Tulsa, OK with other offices in Charlottesville, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.