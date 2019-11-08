See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Miami Beach, FL
Dr. Jonathan Hyde, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.5 (57)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Jonathan Hyde, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Miami Beach, FL. They completed their fellowship with Ctr for Spinal Studies U Nottingham|Presbyterian Hospital Of Plano|Queens Medical Centre|Texas Back Inst

Dr. Hyde works at Miami Spine Specialists in Miami Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Miami Spine Specialists
    4308 Alton Rd Ste 830, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 615-3569
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
  • Doctors Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Kyphoplasty, Percutaneous Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Discectomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Scapula, Clavicle, Rib, or Sternum Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Interlaminar Spacer Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Infections Chevron Icon
Spine Dislocation Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 57 ratings
    Patient Ratings (57)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (18)
    About Dr. Jonathan Hyde, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1285748657
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Ctr for Spinal Studies U Nottingham|Presbyterian Hospital Of Plano|Queens Medical Centre|Texas Back Inst
    Fellowship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jonathan Hyde, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hyde is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hyde has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hyde has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hyde works at Miami Spine Specialists in Miami Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Hyde’s profile.

    Dr. Hyde has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hyde on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    57 patients have reviewed Dr. Hyde. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hyde.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hyde, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hyde appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

