Overview

Dr. Jonathan Huz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Slingerlands, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital.



Dr. Huz works at Retina Consultants in Slingerlands, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Vein Occlusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.