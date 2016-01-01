Dr. Jonathan Howard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Howard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Howard, MD
Dr. Jonathan Howard, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bellevue Hospital Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Nyu Langone Pediatric Multiple Sclerosis Center240 E 38th St Fl 18, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 598-6305
- Bellevue Hospital Center
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Psychiatry
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1285832204
- New York University / College of Medicine
- University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
- Neurology
Dr. Howard has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Howard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Howard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Howard has seen patients for Multiple Sclerosis (MS), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Howard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Howard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Howard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Howard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Howard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.