Dr. Jonathan Horey, MD
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Horey, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS.
Locations
Downtown Portland2701 NW Vaughn St Ste 325, Portland, OR 97210 Directions (503) 612-0498
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Great TMS Therapy clinic here in Portland. Thanks Dr. Horey and team!
About Dr. Jonathan Horey, MD
- Psychiatry
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
- Addiction Medicine and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Horey has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Horey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Horey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Horey works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Horey. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Horey, there are benefits to both methods.