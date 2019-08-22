Overview

Dr. Jonathan Hogan, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Hogan works at Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Woodbury Heights, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Nephrotic Syndrome, Proteinuria and Nephritis and Nephropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.