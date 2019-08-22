Dr. Hogan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jonathan Hogan, MD
Dr. Jonathan Hogan, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.
Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania3400 Spruce St, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 662-2638
- 2 3400 Civic Center Blvd Ste 300S, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 662-2638
Wissahickon Hospice of Uphs1006 Mantua Pike, Woodbury Heights, NJ 08097 Directions (215) 662-6200
Hospital Affiliations
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
He's seriously a wonderful doctor who takes the time to make his patients the most comfortable they can possibly be. Above and beyond the requirements of a doctor, and I could not recommend enough.
- Nephrology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1366644791
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Nephrology
Dr. Hogan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hogan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hogan has seen patients for Nephrotic Syndrome, Proteinuria and Nephritis and Nephropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hogan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Hogan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hogan.
