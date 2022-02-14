Dr. Jonathan Hoffberger, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoffberger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Hoffberger, DO
Dr. Jonathan Hoffberger, DO is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
First Physicians Group1540 S Tamiami Trl Ste 303, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 917-8791Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
My husband had open heard surgery at SMH. Dr. Hoffberger was recommended by two friends, one of whom had had same procedure. Given the magnitude of this surgery we were obviously concerned. When we left his office after the original consultation, I personally felt more confident than on my way in. Dr Hoffberger took the time to explain what was coming, what should be expected and how all was going to be done. I felt my husband was in good hands and i trusted this man with his life. Surgery went according to plan, and although recovery will be long, it is moving in the right direction So thankful for Dr Hoffberger and his team. Thank you and God continue to bless your hands and your heart.
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1154389245
- Rush Presby-St Luke's Med Ctr
- Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Tulane University
Dr. Hoffberger has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hoffberger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hoffberger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hoffberger has seen patients for Mitral Valve Surgery and Maze Procedure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hoffberger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoffberger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoffberger.
