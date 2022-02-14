See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Sarasota, FL
Dr. Jonathan Hoffberger, DO

Cardiothoracic Surgery
5 (38)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Dr. Jonathan Hoffberger, DO is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Hoffberger works at First Physicians Group in Sarasota, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Mitral Valve Surgery and Maze Procedure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    First Physicians Group
    1540 S Tamiami Trl Ste 303, Sarasota, FL 34239 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 917-8791
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sarasota Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Mitral Valve Surgery
Maze Procedure
Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery
Mitral Valve Surgery
Maze Procedure
Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery

Treatment frequency



Mitral Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Maze Procedure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Heart Defect Repair Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Atrioventricular Septal Defect (AVSD) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Arteriovenous Malformation Chevron Icon
Resection of Cardiac Tumor Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Chevron Icon
Valvular Stenosis Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (37)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 14, 2022
    My husband had open heard surgery at SMH. Dr. Hoffberger was recommended by two friends, one of whom had had same procedure. Given the magnitude of this surgery we were obviously concerned. When we left his office after the original consultation, I personally felt more confident than on my way in. Dr Hoffberger took the time to explain what was coming, what should be expected and how all was going to be done. I felt my husband was in good hands and i trusted this man with his life. Surgery went according to plan, and although recovery will be long, it is moving in the right direction So thankful for Dr Hoffberger and his team. Thank you and God continue to bless your hands and your heart.
    Baker — Feb 14, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Jonathan Hoffberger, DO
    About Dr. Jonathan Hoffberger, DO

    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    • 26 years of experience
    • English
    • 1154389245
    Education & Certifications

    • Rush Presby-St Luke's Med Ctr
    • Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
    • Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
    • Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    • Tulane University
