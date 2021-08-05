Overview

Dr. Jonathan Hodgson, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.



Dr. Hodgson works at Gilbert Neurology in Gilbert, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.