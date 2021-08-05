Dr. Jonathan Hodgson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hodgson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Hodgson, DO
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Hodgson, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.
Dr. Hodgson works at
Locations
Aspa - Gilbert Neurology3507 S Mercy Rd Ste 101, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Directions (480) 926-0644
Good Night Pediatrics East Valley PC1452 N Higley Rd, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Directions (480) 926-0644
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Best neurologist in the world
About Dr. Jonathan Hodgson, DO
- Neurology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1851345433
Education & Certifications
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hodgson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hodgson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hodgson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hodgson works at
Dr. Hodgson has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hodgson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hodgson speaks Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Hodgson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hodgson.
