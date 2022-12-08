Dr. Jonathan Hodes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hodes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Hodes, MD
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Hodes, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They completed their fellowship with Lariboisiere Hosp
Dr. Hodes works at
Locations
-
1
Mayfield Clinic Inc.3825 Edwards Rd Ste 300, Cincinnati, OH 45209 Directions (513) 221-1100Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hodes saved my life. I had to have emergency brain surgery in 2020. He is the reason my young daughter still has her mom. I am grateful to still be here to watch all of her milestones. I am forever indebted to him.
About Dr. Jonathan Hodes, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1851494983
Education & Certifications
- Lariboisiere Hosp
- U Calif San Francisco
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hodes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hodes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
